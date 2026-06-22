Prashant Chauhan appointed as Vice President, HR & Administration at Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) has appointed Prashant Chauhan as Head of HR & Administration and Vice President, HR & Administration, according to multiple media reports.

The appointment strengthens the company's leadership team as it focuses on growth, talent development and organisational excellence.

Two decades of experience

Chauhan brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across infrastructure, construction, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, engineering and financial services.

At Jaypee Infratech, he will lead HR and administration functions. His mandate includes talent strategy, workforce planning, leadership development, employee engagement and organisational effectiveness.

Strong HR background

Before joining JIL, Chauhan served as Vice President and Head of HR at BCC Buildtech Limited. There, he led HR strategy and people initiatives supporting business growth and transformation.

Earlier, he was Deputy General Manager, Human Resources and HR Head for M Collection at Mahagun India. He oversaw talent management, performance management and organisational development programmes.

He also spent more than four years at M2K India as a Human Resources Business Partner, driving talent acquisition and employee engagement initiatives.

Regional expertise

Chauhan previously served as HR Head for Southwest Asia at Samsung C&T Corporation. He managed regional HR operations and supported large infrastructure and engineering projects.

His career also includes leadership roles at Krtya Infra Pvt. Ltd., MARG Ltd., ERA Infra Engineering Limited and Sahara India.

People-first focus

Over the years, Chauhan has built expertise in talent acquisition, succession planning, leadership development, performance management and HR transformation.

He holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM).

Supporting growth

His appointment comes as Jaypee Infratech continues to strengthen its organisational capabilities and deliver large-scale infrastructure and real estate projects.

The company expects his experience to help build a future-ready workforce and further strengthen its people-first culture.