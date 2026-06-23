Protean eGov Appoints CHRO Dr Harpreet Singh Anand as CGMO

Dr Harpreet Singh Anand has been appointed Chief Growth & Marketing Officer (CGMO) at Protean eGov Technologies, expanding his leadership responsibilities alongside his existing role as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).





The appointment places him at the helm of the company's marketing, brand, communications and growth strategy functions as Protean advances its next phase of business growth and global expansion.





With more than two decades of experience spanning human resources, marketing and business transformation, Dr Anand now oversees HR, administration and marketing at Protean eGov Technologies.





His expanded mandate reflects the company's focus on aligning people strategy, brand development and market engagement to support long-term growth.





Diverse expertise





Over the course of his career, Dr Anand has held senior leadership positions at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Group, India Post Payments Bank and Kotak Life Insurance, developing expertise in human resources, organisational transformation, marketing and business growth.





His leadership has been particularly notable during his tenures at India Post Payments Bank and Kotak Life Insurance, where he delivered large-scale workforce transformation and operational excellence initiatives.





Digital transformation





At India Post Payments Bank, Dr Anand led one of the largest digital workforce transformation programmes in the Indian public sector. The initiative enabled more than 300,000 postal employees to transition into technology-enabled professionals through AI-driven HR automation, helping reshape workforce inclusion, capability development and operational efficiency at scale.





As Head of Marketing at India Post Payments Bank between 2019 and 2021, he played a key role in enhancing the bank's brand presence and stakeholder engagement.





Building workforce agility





During his time at Kotak Life Insurance, Dr Anand led the onboarding of 6,000 employees in a single year, setting new benchmarks for workforce agility, talent integration and operational efficiency.





At Protean eGov Technologies, he has continued to champion digital-first HR practices while aligning people strategies with business objectives and long-term organisational growth.





Industry recognition





An honorary PhD in HR Management from Cambridge Digital University (US), Dr Anand also holds a B-Tech in Plastics and is a certified coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).





His contributions to HR leadership and organisational transformation have earned him widespread industry recognition. He has been named among Asia's Top HR Leaders and received the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman in 2023.





More recently, he was honoured with the BW People Iconic HR Leaders Under 50 Award 2026 and was named CHRO of the Year at the 24th edition of the Business Leader of the Year Awards 2026.





As organisations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, Dr Anand's expertise spans HR, marketing and business transformation. He continues to play a key role in shaping the future of people management and organisational growth in India.