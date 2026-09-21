Qualcomm India appoints Sankalp Naswa as Head of Total Rewards

Qualcomm India has appointed Sankalp Naswa as Head of Total Rewards, bringing more than a decade of HR experience across compensation, people analytics, shared services and business partnering.

Naswa announced the move on LinkedIn, marking his transition from Lixil India and Sub-Continent, where he served as Head of HR.

Experience across HR functions

At Lixil, Naswa partnered with three business entities and three manufacturing and assembly plants, leading HR support across the organisation’s value chain. He also led a team of HR professionals focused on building a consistent employee experience across the business.

Before Lixil, Naswa spent more than 10 years with Nestlé, taking on HR roles across multiple functions, businesses and countries.

His experience at Nestlé included people analytics, HR shared services, total rewards, manufacturing HR and commercial HR business partnering. In his last role with the company, he headed Total Rewards for South Asia and Indonesia, where he was responsible for developing and driving reward strategies while supporting HR business partners.

Focus on rewards and people analytics

Naswa brings a background in HR analytics and business analysis to his new role at Qualcomm, with experience spanning reward strategy, workforce insights and broader HR operations.

Announcing his new position, Naswa wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Total Rewards at Qualcomm India!”

He also thanked Shailesh Kumar, Siddanth A V and Harshitha Mungi for supporting his onboarding process.

His appointment adds to Qualcomm India’s HR leadership as the company continues to build its talent and people capabilities.