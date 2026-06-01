Quess Corp appoints Lohit Bhatia as Executive Director & Group CEO

Quess Corp has appointed Lohit Bhatia as executive director and group chief executive officer, marking a major milestone in his long association with India's largest staffing and workforce solutions company.

In his new role, Bhatia will steer the company's strategic direction as it strengthens its core workforce solutions business while pursuing new growth opportunities driven by technology, artificial intelligence and talent innovation.

Announcing his appointment, Bhatia highlighted Quess Corp's purpose-led mission of creating livelihoods, enabling enterprise growth and contributing to economic development across India and international markets, according to his Linkedin post.

With a workforce of more than 480,000 employees and thousands of enterprise clients, he outlined a vision centred on operational excellence, workforce development and technology-enabled transformation, while reaffirming the company's commitment to its employees, customers and shareholders, as reported by multiple media reports.

Long journey

Bhatia has been associated with Quess Corp for more than seven years and most recently served as chief executive officer after leading its workforce management business as President.

During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the company's market position, deepening client relationships, expanding workforce solutions capabilities and supporting growth across multiple sectors and geographies.

Before taking on broader leadership responsibilities, he held several senior positions within IKYA Human Capital Solutions, a Quess Corp division. These included CEO – Staffing, Director – Staffing Solutions, Vice President – Sales and General Manager – Staffing Sales (North & East).

Across these roles, Bhatia led business expansion initiatives, scaled staffing operations and helped establish Quess as one of India's leading workforce management organisations.

Industry experience

Prior to joining Quess, he served as Centre Head at Laurent and Benon Management Consultants Ltd, where he oversaw business growth and talent solutions.

He also worked at ClearPlus Inc. as Head Commercial for the Noida Special Economic Zone, managing commercial operations and business development activities.

Earlier in his career, he was Deputy Manager Marketing at JCT Limited, The Thapar Group, where he gained experience in marketing, customer engagement and business strategy.

Growth phase

An alumnus of Apeejay School of Management, Bhatia holds a PGDBM in Marketing and has built a career spanning workforce management, staffing solutions, sales leadership, business development and enterprise growth.

His appointment comes at a transformative moment for Quess Corp following its strategic restructuring and renewed focus on workforce solutions. With deep organisational knowledge and extensive industry experience, Bhatia is set to lead the company as it pursues its next phase of growth, innovation and international expansion.