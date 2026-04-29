Rassense appoints Ramkumar Rajaram as Chief Operations Excellence Officer

Rassense has appointed Ramkumar Rajaram as its Chief Operations Excellence Officer, strengthening its leadership team as it sharpens focus on operational efficiency and long term growth.





In his new role, Ramkumar will lead organisation wide initiatives to enhance operational performance, improve efficiency, and deliver targeted EBITDA outcomes. He will also drive transformation across processes, technology and execution, while continuing as a member of the company’s Executive Council.





With more than three decades of experience in industrial catering and food services, he has held senior roles at ISS, Sodexo, Maxx Hospitality and CRCL, along with international exposure at Vassi Hospitality. His experience in scaling operations is expected to support Rassense’s next phase of expansion.





Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO, Rassense, said, “Ramkumar’s depth in operations and his ability to scale with discipline make him integral to our growth journey. Ramkumar was amongst the first key leaders in the company to have been vested with equity. This appointment further strengthens the enterprise focus on efficiency, profitability, and execution excellence.”





Commenting on his appointment, Rajaram, said, “Having been part of the CRCL LBO journey and its reconstitution into Rassense Pvt Ltd, I now look forward to strengthening our operational backbone while driving efficiency and sustainable growth. This role allows me to contribute more strategically as we at Rassense focus on organic growth to build a business with strong foundations.”





The appointment reflects the company’s continued emphasis on building a strong operational backbone while scaling sustainably in India’s competitive food services sector.