Saint Laurent appoints Anouck Duranteau-Loeper as Deputy CEO

Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent has appointed Anouck Duranteau-Loeper as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership addition as the brand continues to sharpen its product strategy and pursue long-term growth.





The appointment, confirmed by parent company Kering on Thursday, will see Duranteau-Loeper join the Paris-based luxury label on July 1, reporting directly to Saint Laurent CEO Cédric Charbit. The move also creates the first deputy CEO role within the brand.





Duranteau-Loeper joins Saint Laurent after nearly a decade as CEO of Isabel Marant, where she led the French fashion house through a period of strategic expansion and brand repositioning. Her departure follows the recent appointment of Catherine Jacquet as CEO of Isabel Marant.





At Saint Laurent, Duranteau-Loeper will oversee product operations across the business, including design studios, collection development, and merchandising. Working closely with CEO Cédric Charbit and Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello, she will be tasked with strengthening product strategy, refining assortments, and driving global demand for the brand.





“Anouck’s exceptional leadership, product expertise, and strong understanding of luxury brands make her uniquely positioned to help shape Saint Laurent’s next chapter of growth,” Charbit said in a statement.





He added that her experience and vision would be instrumental in elevating the house's product strategy and execution worldwide as the company continues to invest in long-term value creation.





The appointment comes at a time when Saint Laurent remains one of Kering's key growth engines. The luxury house generated revenue of €2.64 billion in 2025 and reported year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2026, despite a challenging environment for the global luxury sector.





For Duranteau-Loeper, the move represents a significant step up in scale and influence within the luxury fashion industry.





During her tenure at Isabel Marant, she spearheaded a strategic growth plan focused on expanding the accessories business, relaunching menswear, repositioning the Marant Étoile diffusion line, and accelerating retail expansion across key international markets.





Beyond her executive responsibilities, she has also played an influential role in the French fashion industry. In 2021, she was elected President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine, the governing body representing France's women's fashion sector.