Saleem Ahmad takes additional charge as IRCON CMD

Shri Saleem Ahmad, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of IRCON International Limited (IRCON), on 1 July 2026.

IRCON, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, was established in 1976 as the Indian Railway Construction Company Limited.

Ahmad's appointment is expected to strengthen collaboration between two of the ministry's key infrastructure public sector undertakings while supporting the expansion of India's transport and connectivity network.

Strategic review

On his first day at IRCON's corporate office in New Delhi, Ahmad held discussions with the company's Board of Directors to review its current business position, strategic priorities and long-term growth plans.

He later chaired an extensive meeting with the senior leadership team, including Directors, Executive Directors, Chief General Managers, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Managers and officials from various departments and project verticals. Ahmad also conducted a separate review of the company's financial performance with the finance team.

During the meetings, he was presented with IRCON's corporate presentation and corporate film, providing an overview of the organisation's capabilities, business portfolio, key achievements and future roadmap.

Execution focus

Addressing the Board and senior management, Ahmad emphasised disciplined execution, professionalism and a results-driven approach to project delivery.

He noted that infrastructure projects demand timely decision-making, efficient implementation and close coordination across functions. He urged teams to adopt realistic target setting, maintain continuous project monitoring and adhere to delivery schedules while encouraging officers to make timely and decisive decisions in the organisation's interest.

Ahmad also stressed that punctuality should not be confined to office attendance but should extend to project completion timelines, decision-making and prompt corrective action wherever required.

He reiterated that quality and safety must remain non-negotiable priorities, calling for regular site visits, stronger project supervision and timely interventions. He further highlighted the importance of selecting capable contractors and subcontractors, while noting that timely payments play a vital role in ensuring smooth project execution.

The CMD also underlined the need for strong engagement with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Railways, clients and project partners, while maintaining the financial discipline and operational efficiency expected of a listed public sector enterprise.

Concluding the interactions, Ahmad urged employees to work with dedication, discipline and commitment to sustain IRCON's growth momentum and contribute towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat.