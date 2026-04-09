Sanjay Khanna appointed Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has appointed Sanjay Khanna as its Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD).

The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), reinforcing continuity and strategic direction at one of the country’s leading public sector enterprises.





According to a company release issued on Thursday, Khanna will serve in the role until his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders.





Prior to this elevation, he served as Director (Refineries) at BPCL, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing refining capabilities and driving operational excellence.





Over the years, he has contributed to the establishment of key process units at BPCL’s refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, and Numaligarh. He has also led the Kochi and Mumbai Refineries, strengthening his reputation as a seasoned industry leader.





During his tenure as Executive Director of Kochi Refinery, Khanna played a crucial role in commissioning BPCL’s first niche petrochemical venture, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP), despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Under his leadership, BPCL has also outlined investments worth ₹75,000 crore over the next five years, including its single-largest project, the ₹50,000 crore Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project (BPREP) at Bina, Madhya Pradesh.





Beyond BPCL, Khanna serves as a Director on the boards of Bharat PetroResources, Petronet LNG, and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals, reflecting his broad influence across India’s energy value chain.





Welcoming his appointment, BPCL said in an official statement, “BPCL is pleased to announce that Shri Sanjay Khanna has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director, bringing to the helm a leader with deep experience and strong operational insight in the energy sector.





With over three decades at BPCL, Shri Khanna is recognised for his expertise in complex refinery processes and downstream operations. He has built a strong reputation for navigating operational challenges with precision, combining robust technical acumen with a practical understanding of large-scale refining and marketing operations.





At a time when the energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation and volatility, his appointment brings both continuity and clarity of vision. With his extensive institutional knowledge and hands-on leadership style, BPCL is well positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and pursue multifaceted growth driven by operational excellence, innovation, and sharper strategic focus, while continuing to strengthen its standing and scale new heights in the years ahead.”





A Chemical Engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in Finance Management from University of Mumbai, Khanna brings more than three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.