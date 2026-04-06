Segula Technologies appoints Praveen Ambrose as Chief Human Resources Officer

Global engineering group Segula Technologies has appointed Praveen Ambrose as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately, marking a key step in the company’s ongoing transformation and growth strategy.





Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Ambrose said, “Happy to share that I’ve been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer at Segula Technologies. Grateful for the trust and excited to continue building a strong, people-first and future-ready organisation.”





Ambrose, who joined Segula in 2020 as HR Manager and progressed through roles including Head of HR Operations & Talent Acquisition and Director of HR, brings over 16 years of experience across the Automotive, IT, and Heavy Engineering sectors.





Prior to Segula, he served as Head of Human Resources at IDC Engineering and held strategic HR positions at EASi. He holds an MBA in Human Resources from VELS University and completed a leadership and organisational change program at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam.





The appointment forms part of a broader executive strategy at Segula Technologies. Since November 2025, the Group’s Executive Board, led by Executive Chairman Cyril Roger, has been restructured to drive international growth, consolidate positions in key markets, and strengthen talent. The Board brings together leaders across finance, operations, and global business units, with a shared focus on transformation and sustainable growth.





Roger commented at the time, “I’m convinced that the leadership, complementary expertise, and commitment of this new team will be essential assets as we pursue our development and drive the Group’s transformation together. Combined with our technological excellence, this collective energy and momentum will guarantee our success.”





Looking ahead, Segula Technologies plans to establish global centers of excellence, leveraging its engineering expertise to boost performance, create value for clients, and reinforce its competitive position worldwide.