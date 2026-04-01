ServiceNow appoints Kulmeet Bawa as MD and Group Vice President for India and SAARC

ServiceNow has announced the appointment of Kulmeet Bawa as Managing Director and Group Vice President, ServiceNow India and SAARC. This strategic appointment reinforces ServiceNow's commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing markets and a vital driver of digital transformation, the company said in a press release.





Bawa brings a distinguished career spanning over two decades in enterprise technology and SaaS businesses across the region and globally. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer at SAP, where he led worldwide revenue strategy and execution, having previously served as President and Managing Director for SAP India. Earlier, he was the President and Managing Director for South Asia at Adobe.





Before embarking on a career in technology, Bawa served for over 12 years as a Cavalry officer in the Indian Army, an experience that has shaped the discipline, integrity, and strategic clarity that define his professional life.





As MD and GVP, ServiceNow India and SAARC, Bawa will be responsible for accelerating growth, strengthening customer relationships, and advancing ServiceNow’s leadership in digital transformation across the region.





"We are delighted to welcome Kulmeet to lead our India and SAARC business into its next phase of growth,” said Adrian Johnston, President APAC, ServiceNow. “India is more than a growth market for ServiceNow; it is a critical engine for our global ambitions. Kulmeet's rare combination of global CRO experience, deep regional expertise, and the discipline forged through military service makes him uniquely positioned to drive that mission forward."





"ServiceNow is transforming the way the world works, and India sits right at the heart of that mission," said Bawa. "I am energised by the opportunity to lead this exceptional team, deepen our partnerships with customers, and help enterprises across India and SAARC unlock the full power of the ServiceNow platform."





Based out of New Delhi, Bawa will lead ServiceNow’s business operations across India and the SAARC region, effective 06 April 2026.