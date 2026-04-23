Snap Inc. Appoints Doug Hott as CFO as Derek Andersen Steps Down

In a key leadership transition, Snap Inc. has appointed Doug Hott as its new Chief Financial Officer, as long-serving finance chief Derek Andersen prepares to leave the company next month.





Hott, who currently serves as Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Corporate Development, will step into the CFO role following Andersen’s departure in early May. Andersen, who has been with Snap for nearly eight years, will participate in his final earnings call on 6 May, with his last working day set for 8 May. The company stated that his exit is to pursue a new opportunity and is not related to any internal disagreements.





In an internal note to employees dated 20 April, CEO Evan Spiegel confirmed the transition and highlighted Hott’s close involvement in shaping the company’s financial and strategic direction since joining in 2019.





Spiegel described Hott as a long-time partner with a strong focus on cost discipline and long-term value creation.





Reflecting on Andersen’s tenure, Spiegel credited him with guiding the company through some of its most challenging periods, including the pandemic, shifts in the digital advertising ecosystem and broader macroeconomic disruptions. He noted that Andersen played a key role in steering Snap towards a path of net income profitability while maintaining a long-term strategic focus.





Alongside the CFO transition, Snap is also rolling out a series of organisational changes aimed at improving efficiency and alignment. The workplace experience team will now report to Scott Withycombe, while the content team will be integrated into the product organisation led by Ceci Mourkogiannis.

Additionally, partnerships executives Anne and Craig will report to Zach Kahn as part of broader efforts to streamline operations.





The leadership reshuffle comes at a time when Snap continues to navigate an increasingly competitive social media landscape and a rapidly evolving advertising market, with a renewed focus on operational efficiency, organisational alignment and sustainable growth.