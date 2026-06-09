Spice Money strengthens leadership bench with CHRO appointment, CBO elevation

Spice Money has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Nitin Sachdeva as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and the elevation of Rohit Sood to Chief Business Officer (CBO).

The move comes as the rural fintech platform looks to accelerate growth and deepen financial inclusion across Bharat through its expanding network of entrepreneurs and partners.

The company said the leadership changes are aimed at building stronger business capabilities and preparing the organisation for its next phase of expansion.

Expanded mandate

Sood takes on the role of CBO after leading Spice Money's digital growth, customer engagement and business acceleration initiatives over the past year.

He brings more than two decades of experience spanning retail, commerce, fintech and digital platforms. During his career, he has held leadership positions at JioMart, Paytm, Otipy, Snapdeal, PepperTap, SPAR, Carrefour and Jubilant Retail.

His experience includes scaling businesses from launch to national operations, managing large profit and loss portfolios and developing operating models across physical, digital and omnichannel ecosystems.

In his new role, Sood will lead the company's business strategy and growth agenda across its core operations. His focus will include expanding network engagement, strengthening partner ecosystems and developing financial solutions tailored for rural and semi-urban India.

Commenting on the elevation, Rohit Sood, Chief Business Officer, Spice Money, said: "Spice Money has built one of India's most extensive last-mile financial services networks, creating access and opportunities for millions across Bharat.

“As we enter the next phase of growth, I look forward to further strengthening our business, expanding our partner ecosystem and leveraging both technology and physical distribution to deliver innovative financial solutions at scale,” he added.

People strategy

Meanwhile, Sachdeva joins Spice Money as CHRO with more than 17 years of experience across fintech, consumer durables, media and technology sectors.

Before joining the company, he held leadership roles at BharatPe, Philips, Preethi, Network18 and Infosys. His work has focused on talent transformation, organisational design, leadership capability building and workforce planning.

He has also helped organisations navigate periods of rapid growth, business transformation and regulatory change.

At Spice Money, Sachdeva will oversee the company's people and culture strategy. His priorities include leadership development, talent management, organisational capability building and creating a future-ready workforce.

Commenting on joining Spice Money, Nitin Sachdeva, Chief Human Resources Officer, Spice Money, said: "Spice Money's mission of driving meaningful financial inclusion resonates deeply with me. The company's unique blend of technology, entrepreneurship and grassroots reach presents an exciting opportunity to build a high-performance, purpose-led organization.

Leadership vision

Announcing the appointments, Dilip Modi, Founder & CEO, Spice Money, said: "As we continue to deepen financial inclusion across Bharat, building strong business capabilities and a future-ready organization remains central to our vision. Rohit's elevation reflects the tremendous impact he has created in driving business growth, customer engagement and strategic transformation.

“His experience in scaling large consumer and commerce businesses across offline and digital ecosystems makes him uniquely positioned to lead Spice Money's next phase of business expansion,” he added.

We are equally delighted to welcome Nitin to the leadership team. His proven track record in building high-performance cultures, developing leaders and driving organizational transformation will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our people capabilities and scale sustainably,” he continued.

The appointments signal Spice Money's focus on strengthening both its commercial and people capabilities as it seeks to expand its reach and deliver financial services to underserved communities across India.