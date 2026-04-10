Taggd appoints Manish Malhotra as Vice President - RPO to strengthen talent solutions strategy

Taggd, a leading AI-powered talent solutions platform, has appointed Manish Malhotra as Vice President – Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and technology-driven hiring solutions.





Malhotra joins Taggd from Korn Ferry, where he served as Client Services Director – RPO. Prior to that, he held the role of Vice President – RPO at Randstad Enterprise. With over two decades of experience, he brings deep expertise in talent acquisition, recruitment transformation, and client services across diverse industries.





Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Malhotra said, “I’m delighted to share that I have joined Taggd as Vice President-RPO. This move marks an exciting new chapter in my professional journey and I look forward to contributing to an organization that is shaping the future of talent solutions through innovation, agility and strong business impact with AI-powered recruitment.”





Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, he highlighted the opportunity to contribute at the intersection of leadership, growth, and transformation. “I look forward to working with colleagues, partners and clients to create meaningful impact and build future-ready talent solutions,” he said.





A seasoned talent acquisition leader, Malhotra has held key positions at leading global organisations, including Citi India, Robert Walters, Publicis Sapient, Amdocs, and Steria. His extensive experience spans bulk and niche hiring, leadership recruitment, campus strategy, and end-to-end recruitment transformation.





Known for his strategic mindset and operational excellence, Malhotra has consistently driven business impact through innovative talent strategies, stakeholder collaboration, and enhanced candidate experiences.