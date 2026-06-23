TeXim.in appoints Abhishek Shrivastava as Director & Chief Strategy and People Officer

AI-powered trade enablement platform TeXim.in has appointed Abhishek Shrivastava as Director & Chief Strategy and People Officer, strengthening its leadership team as it accelerates growth and expands its AI-driven trade automation capabilities.

Shrivastava brings more than 25 years of experience spanning business strategy, organisational transformation, talent leadership and AI-enabled business innovation.

In his new role, he will lead the company's strategic growth and people agenda, aligning business priorities, organisational capabilities and talent strategies to support the next phase of expansion.

Growth and talent focus

At TeXim.in, Shrivastava will play a key role in scaling the company's AI-powered platform while reinforcing its position in delivering faster and more efficient trade solutions for Indian exporters and importers. His responsibilities will include driving organisational capability, leadership development and business transformation initiatives that support long-term growth.

Commenting on the appointment, leadership at TeXim.in said, "Abhishek's unique blend of expertise across strategy, people leadership, and AI-enabled transformation makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team.

They added, “As we continue to redefine how businesses engage in global trade, his leadership will help build a future-ready organization capable of delivering sustained growth and innovation”

Driving AI transformation

Shrivastava has built a reputation for connecting business strategy with execution, helping organisations scale operations, improve workforce agility and strengthen talent quality through technology-led transformation.

Speaking on his appointment, Abhishek Shrivastava said, “The opportunity to combine strategic growth, talent, and technology to transform the trade ecosystem is both meaningful and inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to build scalable capabilities and create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders."

Extensive leadership experience

Shrivastava held leadership positions at Accenture, ICICI Bank Group's 3i Infotech and ManpowerGroup, where he led major initiatives across talent strategy, workforce transformation and enterprise capability building.

During his tenure at Accenture, he managed large-scale talent operations and vendor ecosystems, overseeing talent procurement exceeding $100 million and flexible workforce strategies.

He was responsible for more than 30,000 annual hires and governance across over 600 strategic partners supporting global business operations.

Across his career, Shrivastava has led workforce and recruitment programmes impacting more than 100,000 hires annually across India, Asia-Pacific and international markets. His expertise covers executive stakeholder management, cloud and technology recruitment, workforce planning, digital hiring transformation and GenAI-driven talent strategies.