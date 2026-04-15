The Coca-Cola Company appoints Tapaswee Chandele as Global Chief People Officer, succeeding Lisa Chang

The Coca-Cola Company has announced the appointment of Tapaswee Chandele as its new Global Chief People Officer, effective May 1, 2026. She succeeds Lisa Chang, who will step down after a distinguished seven-year tenure in the role.





Chandele will report to Chief Executive Officer Henrique Braun, while Chang will remain with the company as a senior advisor through the end of the year to support a smooth leadership transition.





Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy, Chandele has held the position since May 2025. From 2019 to 2025, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Talent, Development and HR Systems Partnerships, where she led the company’s worldwide talent management strategy and was a key member of Chang’s leadership team.





Chandele joined Coca-Cola in 2001 in her native India and has since built a global career across human resources and talent development. Her professional journey has taken her to Türkiye, South Africa, and the United States, reflecting her deep international experience. She also serves on the board of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages in India and is a member of the Board of Directors at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.





Her academic credentials include an MBA in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in India, a Master of Science in Biochemistry and Clinical Nutrition from Seth G.S. Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital, and a Bachelor of Science from Sophia College for Women.





Chang’s legacy in shaping Coca-Cola’s people strategy





As Executive VP and Global Chief People Officer since 2019, Chang has played a pivotal role in shaping Coca-Cola’s enterprise-wide human resources strategy.





She has been instrumental in aligning the company’s people agenda with its purpose of “refreshing the world and making a difference,” while fostering a high-performing and inclusive culture.





Before joining Coca-Cola, Chang served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at AMB Group, LLC. She also held senior HR leadership roles at Equifax, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., and The Weather Channel Companies.





Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she serves on the boards of Frontier Communications and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, as well as advisory bodies such as HR Innovators and The World 50’s Next Generation Board Directors program.





The leadership transition underscores Coca-Cola’s continued focus on strengthening its global talent strategy and advancing its people-first approach as it navigates the future of work.