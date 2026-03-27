Titan appoints Ruma Kishore as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Titan Company has appointed Ruma Kishore as its Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO), effective July 1, 2026. She will succeed Krishnan Venkateswaran, who will retire upon superannuation on the same date.





The company’s Board of Directors approved Kishore’s appointment based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges. "The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Ruma Kishore as the Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO) and Senior Management Personnel effective 1st July 2026," it stated.





The filing also confirmed that Venkateswaran, the current CDIO and a senior management personnel, will step down from his role effective July 1, 2026, upon retirement. "The current CDIO, Mr. Krishnan Venkateswaran, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company would superannuate effective 1 st July 2026."





Currently serving as Director – Digital Transformation and Customer Experience at Unilever, Kishore brings over 28 years of global experience in integrating business strategy and technology across multinational organisations. She has led large-scale digital transformation initiatives, optimised global operations, and delivered measurable business outcomes through technology-led innovation.





Kishore is widely recognised in the technology leadership space and has been named among India’s top women IT leaders by The Economic Times and The Indian Express. She is also the first female recipient of the Distinguished Alumna award from IIM Mumbai, where she currently serves on the Board of Governors.





Beyond her corporate role, Kishore mentors at the Indian School of Business and has contributed to policy and education initiatives through her work with the All India Council for Technical Education committee.





Her appointment comes as Titan continues to strengthen its digital and technology capabilities as part of its broader transformation and growth strategy.