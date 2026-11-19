Toshiba JSW Power Systems Private Limited, a joint venture between Japan's Toshiba Group and India's JSW Group, has appointed Hiroyuki Tao as its new Managing Director.





Commenting on his appointment, Tao said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility. Having spent more than three decades in thermal power engineering and project execution, I look forward to working with the Toshiba JSW team to further strengthen our engineering, manufacturing, project execution, and maintenance service capabilities.





He added, “By combining Toshiba's technology and quality-management practices with our experience in India, we will continue supporting our customers in improving the reliability and efficiency of their power plants and contributing to the development of India's power sector.”





Tao brings 30 years of Toshiba experience





Tao brings over three decades of experience with the Toshiba Group, with expertise in thermal power engineering, overseas power plant projects, engineering management and EPC project execution.





Tao holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Hokkaido University and joined the Toshiba Group in 1993.





During his career, he has held several leadership positions across Toshiba Corporation and its subsidiaries. His experience includes managing overseas power plant projects and overseeing complex engineering and EPC assignments.





In his new role, Tao will focus on strengthening Toshiba JSW's engineering, manufacturing, project execution and maintenance service capabilities.