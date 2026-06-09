Trafigura appoints Sarah Wohnlich Kane as Chief Human Resources Officer

Global commodities group Trafigura has appointed Sarah Wohnlich Kane as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately, strengthening its leadership team as the company focuses on talent, organisational capability, and long-term growth.





Kane announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post, describing the move as the start of a new chapter in her career.





“Today I began a new chapter as Chief Human Resources Officer at Trafigura. I’m excited to join a truly global organisation at a time when leadership, adaptability, and people capability matter more than ever,” she wrote.





She added that, "Trafigura’s scale, entrepreneurial spirit, and role in connecting vital resources across the world create a unique environment for talent and culture to thrive. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to continue strengthening these foundations. Here’s to new beginnings and the opportunity to shape the future together.





Kane joins Trafigura with more than 25 years of international leadership experience spanning human resources, organisational development, talent strategy, executive consulting, and business transformation. Her career has been shaped by senior roles across the consulting, mining, and commodities sectors, where she has led large-scale people and organisational change initiatives.





Before joining Trafigura, Kane served as Global Head of Human Capital for Glencore Copper, a role she held from 2022 to 2024. Earlier, she was Head of Group Organisational Development at Glencore, overseeing leadership, talent, and organisational effectiveness programs across the business.





Her experience also includes senior leadership positions at PwC and Deloitte. At PwC, she served as Global P&O Innovation and New Ventures Leader and was a member of the PwC Europe Consulting Leadership Team. Prior to that, she spent a decade at Deloitte, where she became a partner and led the firm's Human Capital Consulting practice in Switzerland, helping organisations navigate HR transformation, leadership development, and change management.





As CHRO, Kane is expected to play a central role in shaping Trafigura’s global people strategy, leadership development initiatives, talent management framework, and organisational effectiveness agenda. Her appointment comes at a time when businesses across industries are increasingly focused on building resilient workforces, strengthening leadership pipelines, and adapting to rapidly evolving economic and workforce dynamics.





With extensive experience in both consulting and industry leadership, Kane brings a combination of strategic HR expertise and transformation leadership that is expected to support Trafigura’s continued growth and global operations.