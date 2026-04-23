US official Sheng Li joins ILO as Deputy Director-General

International Labour Organisation (ILO) has appointed U.S. official Sheng Li as its new Deputy Director-General, ending a months-long delay in filling one of the organisation’s top leadership positions.





The appointment was confirmed by ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, with Li set to take charge of the organisation’s policy cluster. In this role, he will oversee the ILO’s normative functions and policy development agenda, while guiding five policy departments and multiple priority action programmes.





Li currently serves as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Policy at the United States Department of Labor. He previously worked in private legal practice, specialising in administrative and constitutional law, and also held roles at the New Civil Liberties Alliance during a break from government service.





A U.S. national, Li holds a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. He also brings experience in international relations and policy development.





His appointment comes after significant delays in filling the deputy director-general post, with diplomatic sources noting that an earlier nominee, Nels Nordquist, withdrew amid the prolonged process.





The role is traditionally held by a U.S. national, reflecting Washington’s position as the ILO’s largest financial contributor, accounting for roughly 22% of the organisation’s budget. However, funding tensions have mounted, with the U.S. reportedly owing significant arrears and the agency facing financial strain, including planned job cuts linked to budget shortfalls.





The appointment is seen as an effort to stabilise leadership at a time when the ILO is navigating financial pressures alongside its broader mandate to advance global labour standards.