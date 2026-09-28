V-Guard appoints Mithun K. Chittilappilly as Chairperson and Managing Director

V-Guard Industries has appointed Mithun K. Chittilappilly as Chairperson and Managing Director, effective September 27, 2026, following the completion of Radha Unni’s second and final term as Chairperson and Independent Director.





Chittilappilly, who has served as Managing Director since 2012, will take on the additional responsibility of Chairperson as the consumer electrical and electronics company enters its next phase of growth.





Two decades of growth





Chittilappilly joined V-Guard in 2006 as Executive Director, when the company’s turnover stood at around Rs. 229 crore. The company’s turnover has since grown to Rs. 5,966 crore in FY 2026, representing a 24-fold increase.





During his tenure, he has led the company’s geographical expansion, portfolio diversification and manufacturing growth, supporting its transition from a South India-focused electrical brand into a pan-India consumer durables business.





V-Guard’s workforce has also expanded significantly during this period, rising from around 575 employees in 2006 to 11,350 as of August 2026.





The company now operates 15 manufacturing facilities across seven states and has a portfolio spanning more than 20 categories.





Organisation-wide transformation





Chittilappilly’s tenure has also included changes across brand, customer service, supply chain, sales and marketing, human resources and finance.





According to the company, these transformation initiatives have helped V-Guard move from a people-dependent organisation towards a more process-oriented model, with greater emphasis on systems, capabilities and processes.





The company said it continues to maintain a low attrition rate, which it attributes to employee engagement and workplace culture.





Leadership transition





Commenting on his appointment, Mithun K. Chittilappilly, Chairperson and Managing Director, V-Guard Industries said, “It is an honour and a privilege to take on the responsibility of Chairperson & Managing Director of V-Guard Industries at a defining moment in the company’s journey.”





He added, “Over the past two decades, I have had the privilege to witness and contribute along with my team to V-Guard’s transformation from a regional brand into a strong growing pan-Indian organisation. As V-Guard moves towards its 50th anniversary, I see this milestone as an opportunity to build on our strong foundation and prepare the organisation for its next phase of growth.”





Chittilappilly’s progression from Executive Director in 2006 to Managing Director in 2012 and now Chairperson and Managing Director in 2026 coincides with V-Guard’s expansion in scale, workforce, manufacturing footprint and product categories.





He assumed charge as Chairperson and Managing Director on September 27, 2026.