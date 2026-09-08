Vivriti Asset Management appoints Sanjay Patni as Chief Business Officer-onshore

Vivriti Asset Management (VAM), a private credit-focused alternative asset manager, has appointed Sanjay Patni as Chief Business Officer-Onshore, as the firm looks to strengthen its distribution capabilities and deepen relationships with institutional investors and channel partners.

Patni brings over 27 years of experience across banking and financial services. In his new role, he will lead VAM’s onshore investor engagement and capital formation initiatives, while strengthening relationships with institutional investors, family offices and channel partners. He will also contribute to the firm’s broader strategic growth initiatives.

Before joining VAM, Patni led the Institutional Business Vertical at Mirae Asset Investment Managers India, where he was involved in building and scaling the institutional business.

Over his career, he has held leadership positions at Franklin Templeton AMC, Nippon India AMC (formerly Reliance AMC), HDFC Bank, Philips India and Kinetic Engineering.

Vineet Sukumar, Founder & MD, Vivriti Asset Management, said Patni’s experience in asset management and understanding of client needs would support the firm's next phase of growth.

“His extensive experience across the asset management industry, strong understanding of client needs, and proven ability to build enduring partnerships make him an excellent fit for the next phase of our growth journey,” Sukumar said.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Patni, Chief Business Officer-Onshore, Vivriti Asset Management, said he would focus on broadening the firm's reach and strengthening relationships with clients and partners.

“I look forward to working closely with our clients and partners to broaden our reach, strengthen relationships, and create long-term value,” Patni said.

Patni holds a degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering and an MBA from Pune University. He has also completed Management Development Programmes at IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore. He is a regular speaker at industry forums and conferences.