Wipro appoints Rajesh Kumar R as Global CIO designate

Wipro has appointed Rajesh Kumar R as its Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) designate, with Rajesh confirming the appointment in a LinkedIn post.





“I am excited to share that I have joined Wipro as Global CIO (Designate). I will be working closely with the team to ensure a smooth transition. I am grateful for this thoughtful handover,” he said.





Technology priorities





Rajesh's appointment comes as businesses increasingly look to technology leaders to connect enterprise technology investments with operational and business priorities.





For Wipro, this broader context includes the development of enterprise AI capabilities, digital transformation services and technology-led solutions for clients.





The company's internal technology leadership also operates within the wider challenge of supporting business operations across a global organisation.





Rajesh has not announced any specific technology initiatives or changes to Wipro's existing strategy in his LinkedIn post.





His immediate focus, as outlined in the announcement, is on collaboration, learning and contributing to the company's next phase of technology transformation.





From LTIMindtree to Wipro





Before joining Wipro, Rajesh Kumar R served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at LTIMindtree from November 2022 to September 2026.





He led enterprise-wide technology, digital and AI transformation, including the integration of LTI and Mindtree’s technology systems following their merger.





He also drove AI adoption across business functions and oversaw the expansion of the company’s digital workplace across its global operations.





Building on foundations





Rajesh said he intends to build on the work already undertaken at Wipro while learning from and collaborating with its teams.





“I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, and to learning, collaborating and contributing to the next phase of technology transformation at Wipro.”



