Zendesk appoints Bikram Mazumdar as Vice President for Asia

Zendesk has announced the appointment of Bikram Mazumdar as Vice President, Asia, effective immediately, as the company looks to accelerate growth and expand its AI-powered service offerings across the region.





Based in Singapore, Mazumdar will oversee the company’s growth and go-to-market strategy across Asia, with a focus on India, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Korea. He will report to Mitch Young, Senior Vice President, APAC at Zendesk.





Mazumdar joins Zendesk with extensive experience in customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and AI platforms. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at companies including Yellow.ai, Sprinklr, Oracle, and IBM, where he led enterprise growth and built high-performing teams across APAC and EMEA.





Commenting on the appointment, Mitch Young said, "Asia is a complex, diverse, and rapidly evolving region that remains a cornerstone of our global expansion strategy. Bikram’s deep expertise in conversational AI and his proven track record of scaling enterprise business in these markets make him the ideal leader to ignite our growth here. His appointment will be instrumental as we help more organisations in the region transition to AI-powered service models."





Mazumdar said, "I am incredibly excited to join Zendesk at a time when the business is leading the charge in AI-powered service. Zendesk’s ability to deliver immediate value through intelligent, empathetic, and seamless service systems is industry-leading. I look forward to building on our strong foundation in Asia, fostering deep-rooted trust with our partners, and helping our customers move the needle forward in their digital transformation journeys."





The appointment comes at a time when AI adoption across Asia Pacific is accelerating, with many organisations moving from pilot projects to full-scale deployment.





According to Zendesk’s CX Trends research, 77% of APAC consumers say their service expectations have increased over the past year, while 75% want more personalised experiences using AI and 96% expect clear explanations when AI is used in customer service.