Zeon Lifesciences appoints Sundeep Talwar as CEO

Contract development and manufacturing organisation Zeon Lifesciences Ltd has appointed Sundeep Talwar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).





Talwar brings over three decades of leadership experience across telecom, technology, healthcare, consumer programmes, and the social impact sector.





At Zeon, he will focus on driving operational excellence, strengthening the partner ecosystem, advancing the innovation agenda, and expanding domestic and international growth, Zeon Lifesciences said in a statement on Saturday.





Welcoming the new CEO, Suresh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director, Zeon Lifesciences, said, "His background brings together commercial rigour, consumer understanding and a strong commitment to healthcare and social impact. We believe his expertise in partnerships, digital engagement and large-scale programmes will add significant value to our growth journey."





Speaking on his appointment, Talwar said that nutrition and preventive healthcare are gaining vital consumer significance, and he looks forward to building on the company's strong foundation in science, R&D, and manufacturing to deliver consumer-centric solutions globally and domestically.





Talwar's career features senior leadership roles at firms, including Bharti Airtel, Motorola, Vodafone (Essar), and Aircel. Over the past decade, he has also led social sector initiatives as CEO and Philanthropic Advisor with Impact Guru Foundation and The Akshaya Patra Foundation.





Zeon Lifesciences operates in the nutraceutical, herbal, Ayurvedic, sports, and medical nutrition segments.