Zopper Appoints Rahul Singh as Chief Financial Officer

Strengthening its leadership team for the next phase of growth, Zopper has appointed Rahul Singh as its Chief Financial Officer.





Rahul brings over 18 years of global finance leadership experience, having worked with organisations such as GE, OakNorth, and most recently Cropin, a Google-funded, AI-led B2B SaaS firm focused on transforming agricultural operations for enterprises. In his new role, he will oversee strategic planning and financial performance, while driving the company’s growth agenda, investor relations, corporate governance, and overall financial strategy.





During his tenure at Cropin, Singh led Finance, Legal, and Investor Relations, and played a key role in fundraising across both equity and debt. He also co-led a company-wide revamp of the go-to-market strategy, contributing to a notable increase in deal sizes. His experience spans FP&A, controllership, treasury, corporate finance, and board and investor management.





“We are delighted to welcome Rahul to the Zopper family,” said Mayank Gupta, Co-Founder, Zopper. “His experience scaling digital-first businesses, his command of financial strategy, and his ability to partner cross-functionally with revenue teams make him the ideal leader to drive Zopper's next phase of growth.”





Singh, stated, “I'm delighted to join Zopper at such an exciting stage in its journey. As India's leading insurtech platform, Zopper is transforming how insurance is distributed nationwide. I look forward to working with our co-founders to strengthen our financial foundation and support the company's next phase of growth.”





Zopper has built a strong ecosystem, partnering with over 25 insurance companies and more than 2,500 ecosystem players, with a presence across 1,200 cities. The company works with over 150 large clients, including well-known brands such as Croma, Samsung, Xiaomi, Bank of Baroda, and RBL Bank, among others.





By combining insurance with technology, Zopper aims to simplify access to insurance products for millions across India. Its platform enables faster issuance, tailored offerings, and efficient post-sales support, having successfully managed over 1.5 million claims in the past three years across its product portfolio.