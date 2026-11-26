Entrepreneurship is emerging as a mainstream career choice in India, with 85 per cent of respondents expressing a desire to start their own business, nearly double the global average, a report released on Wednesday.





Entrepreneurship is evolving into a mainstream career path and emerging as the primary professional aspiration, as over 8 in 10 (85 per cent) of Indians surveyed say they would like to start their own business, according to a report by professional network LinkedIn.





According to the report, younger generations are leading this shift, with 94 per cent of Gen Z and 90 per cent of Millennials saying they have entrepreneurial ambitions, including 70 per cent of Gen Z who plan to start a business or side hustle within the next three years.





These ambitions are almost equal between men and women, with 91 per cent of women and 94 per cent of men saying they expect to start their business in the next few years.





The LinkedIn report is based on inputs from 12,000 across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Australia between October 9-19, 2026. A separate survey was conducted among 6,000 founders/entrepreneurs/small business owners with under 50 employees across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, and Australia between October 6 and 15.





The report further noted that entrepreneurial ambition is increasingly translating into action, with the number of LinkedIn members adding 'Founder' to their profiles rising 190 per cent since 2022, driven largely by a 383 per cent surge among Gen Z.





While Gen Z is gaining ground quickly, Millennials currently make up the largest share of Founders on LinkedIn, at 48 per cent.





Meanwhile, the report found that small business growth is being driven by digital tools and AI, with 86 per cent of Indians surveyed believing there are more opportunities to become an entrepreneur than five years ago.





Respondents cited the ability to reach customers through social media (74 per cent) and easier access to business knowledge (63 per cent).





Around 42 per cent also said platforms like LinkedIn can help entrepreneurs build reputation and connect with potential customers and partners.





AI is quickly lowering the barriers to entry and becoming a key part of infrastructure for founders.





More than nine in 10 Indian small business founders surveyed use AI, and among those who said AI and digital tools have helped them start or run their business, more than a third (36 per cent) said the technology helped them offer products or services they could not provide before.





A further 23 per cent of founders whose business uses AI say they would have needed more funding without it.





"India is in the middle of an entrepreneurial shift. Starting a business is no longer a leap away from a career; for millions, it's becoming part of one. AI is lowering the cost of trying, but it's people who turn an idea into a business: the network that opens the first door, the team that delivers, the customers who trust you," LinkedIn India Country Manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman added.