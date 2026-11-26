Air India Group targets Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings, plans to start a dedicated freighter business and offer tour packages as the airline works on reducing expenses and increasing revenues, its CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam said on Wednesday.





Spelling out the broad contours to turn Air India profitable, which he expects to achieve in the next few years, Gebremariam said the airline continues to focus on growing revenue through network optimisation, improved product offerings and new business opportunities.





During a town hall with the employees of Air India and Air India Express that went on for nearly two hours on Wednesday, he also said over the last three months, the airline has recorded significant improvements in operational performance, particularly in On-Time Performance (OTP) as well as progress in baggage performance, including reductions in mishandled baggage rates.





Further improvements are planned, particularly around transfer baggage and minimum connection time performance, he added.





According to him, Air India Group is aiming for Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings and has already identified Rs 3,500 crore worth of potential cost-saving areas. Already, around Rs 1,500 crore of cost savings have been achieved.





In October, Air India set up a multidisciplinary team to identify cost-saving opportunities to ensure operational synergies and save costs. Gebremariam said Air India and Air India Express would increasingly operate as one airline group while continuing to function independently under separate Air Operator Certificates (AOCs).





Customer-facing, operational and regulatory functions will remain separate while enabling functions such as finance, human resources, information technology and centres of excellence will increasingly be managed at a group level to unlock synergies, improve efficiency and strengthen capabilities, he said.





Air India will continue to focus on full-service operations while Air India Express will focus on the low-cost carrier market.





In a significant move, Air India Group will look at entering the dedicated freighter business to tap the cargo market opportunities.





Among other initiatives to boost revenues, Gebremariam said there are plans to set up in-house tour operations wherein package tour offerings will be sold.





The airline will work with the tourism ministry in this regard.





This could become a huge business unit because India has a lot to offer as a tourist destination and at the same time, middle-class Indians are travelling all over the world. Such operations will not only support the air travel business but also generate revenue on the ground through tour packages, the Air India CEO said.





Also, two new group roles are set to be created -- Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy.





The Chief of Training Academy will consolidate the Group's training capabilities under a unified leadership structure, bringing together its flying academy, flight training organisations and technical training capabilities.





Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat will become part of the Air India management team.

Amid the continuing airspace curbs, Air India is partially rejigging its network to improve efficiency and minimise disruption.





As part of the strategy, more west-bound connecting traffic is being routed through Mumbai, which is less affected by airspace closures, while Delhi will increasingly support east-bound connecting flows.





The airline is also evaluating longer-term opportunities to strengthen multiple hubs across India, including in the South, Gebremariam said.





"We can't control the external environment. What we can do is build an airline that is resilient in all conditions, can withstand challenges and continue to succeed. We need to make ourselves stronger every day," he told the staff.





While stressing that restoring profitability remains a top priority, he said Air India has established a dedicated cost transformation programme led by a team of 11 senior leaders. The team has already received more than 1,500 employee suggestions on improving efficiency and reducing costs.





"Cost discipline is not a one-time exercise. It must become part of our culture," he said.





Faced with multiple headwinds, including surging fuel prices and Pakistan airspace closure impacting long-haul operations, Tata Group-owned Air India saw its loss widen to more than Rs 22,000 crore in 2025-26.





For Air India's next phase of growth, Gebremariam identified cost consciousness, accountability and "constructive impatience" as critical attributes.

"We need to introduce culture by doing, walking the talk."