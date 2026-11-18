E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest an additional USD 7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, expanding its presence in the country's clean energy market as it seeks to meet growing electricity requirements and reduce the carbon intensity of power used across its operations.





The proposed investment will be over and above the USD 4 billion the company has already contracted in renewable energy projects in India, Amazon said on Tuesday, making it one of the country's largest corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.





The company also announced four new utility-scale wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW) across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The projects have been secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and form part of its existing USD 4 billion contracted investment portfolio.





The projects comprise a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka, Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date; a 200 MW hybrid wind and solar project, also in Karnataka; a 300 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh; and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.





Once operational, Amazon's contracted renewable energy projects in India will have a combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to the annual electricity requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households, the company said in a statement.





Amazon did not provide a breakdown of the proposed USD 7 billion investment, identify the projects it intends to develop under the additional commitment or specify the timeline for deploying the capital beyond its 2030 target.





The investment forms part of a broader global push by Amazon to decarbonise the electricity powering its operations. The company on Tuesday announced a target to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity used across its operations by 65 per cent by 2030, compared with a 2019 baseline.





The target means each unit of electricity consumed by the company would be associated with 65 per cent fewer carbon emissions by the end of the decade. It is part of Amazon's broader Climate Pledge commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.





"Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained effort, planning, and collaboration across the industry. This additional investment of USD 7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India's energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions," Kara Hurst, Amazon's chief sustainability officer, said.





Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi welcomed the investment, saying it would support India's clean energy ambitions, strengthen energy security and demonstrate growing confidence among global companies in the country's renewable energy sector, according to the statement.





Amazon's Indian renewable energy portfolio currently includes 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects, alongside 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities. Together, the 57 projects are intended to expand carbon-free electricity supply to the grid as well as meet part of the company's operational energy requirements.





Globally, Amazon has contracted more than 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity exceeding 40 GW, making it one of the world's largest corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.





The company's sustainability investments in India extend to transportation, water management and packaging.





Amazon said it had deployed more than 15,000 electric vehicles across more than 500 Indian cities and was working with Tata Motors to introduce 3,000 electric trucks, which it described as the largest planned electric truck fleet by an e-commerce company in India.





It also said it had achieved water-positive status in India in 2025, ahead of its 2027 target, replenishing more than 120 per cent of the water consumed across its direct operations. Its water replenishment projects, backed by investments exceeding Rs 62 crore, are expected to replenish more than 4 billion litres annually.





In packaging, more than half of Amazon's customer orders in India are shipped in reduced or original packaging, while the company is collaborating with IIT Roorkee to develop alternative packaging materials using agricultural residue.





The renewable energy commitment comes as India seeks to expand non-fossil-fuel electricity generation to meet rising power demand while advancing its longer-term emissions reduction and net-zero objectives. Large corporate power purchase agreements can provide long-term demand visibility for renewable energy developers and support investment in new generation capacity.