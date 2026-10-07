Ashok Leyland's subsidiary Hinduja Tech appoints Faiz Ahmad as CEO

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's subsidiary Hinduja Tech on Tuesday announced the appointment of seasoned industry executive Faiz Ahmad as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from November 1.





Ahmed succeeds incumbent Kumar Prabhas, who retires on October 31 after serving in the position for nine years, the company said.





To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Prabhas and Ahmad will work closely together throughout October, it said.

With deep expertise in engineering, mobility, and technology-led business transformation and being a part of the Hinduja Group ecosystem for nearly two decades, Ahmed brings extensive leadership experience and a strong understanding of Hinduja Tech's business, customers, and culture, it said.





Most recently, serving as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Vehicle Engineering & Development, he has played a significant role in strengthening the company's capabilities, nurturing talent, and driving operational excellence, Hinduja Tech said.





"His deep industry knowledge, strategic perspective, and proven leadership capabilities make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead the organisation into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Hinduja Tech will continue to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate innovation across its global operations," said Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.





Over the course of his tenure, Prabhas played a pivotal role in transforming Hinduja Tech into a globally recognised engineering and digital solutions organisation. Under his leadership, the company expanded its international footprint, strengthened customer partnerships, enhanced its service offerings, and successfully executed strategic acquisitions, including DSD and Tecosim, Hinduja Tech said.





"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Kumar Prabhas for his dedicated leadership and valuable contribution to Hinduja Tech over the past nine years. His vision, commitment, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company's growth journey and building a strong foundation for the future. We thank him for his invaluable service and wish him a joyful, healthy, and fulfilling retirement," the Ashok Leyland chairman said.