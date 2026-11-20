Axis Max Life Insurance on Thursday partnered with technology major IBM to strengthen database security and monitoring across its hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure.





Under the collaboration, the company has implemented IBM Guardium Data Protection to establish centralised visibility across its databases, strengthen data protection and improve security monitoring and regulatory compliance.





The solution is aimed at addressing security challenges arising from the distribution of business-critical databases across on-premises and cloud environments.





It will enable the insurer's security teams to monitor privileged access, identify suspicious activities, detect potential threats, and implement consistent security policies across its database infrastructure.





The implementation, delivered by IBM Professional Services, is also expected to strengthen data governance and help the company respond more proactively to emerging security risks.





“As we strengthen our technology and digital capabilities, building a robust data security foundation is central to protecting the information entrusted to us,” said Mukul Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance.





Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Technology, IBM India and South Asia, said financial services organisations need to balance stronger data protection with the agility required to support digital growth.