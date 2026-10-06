Ayush services sector supports 1.76 million livelihoods; women constitute 43 pc of the workforce

The Ayush services sector supports an estimated 1.76 million livelihoods in India, with women accounting for 43 per cent of its workforce, according to a recent assessment that highlights the sector's growing role in employment generation and economic growth.





The assessment, Ayush Service Sector Report by Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), released recently on Ayurveda Day 2026, said women's representation exceeds 50 per cent in several organised segments, including hospitals, day-care centres, educational institutes and wellness establishments.





Women account for more than 60 per cent of the workforce in spas and wellness resorts, 58 per cent in educational institutes, 57 per cent in day-care centres and 53 per cent in hospitals, it said.





"The growing Ayush services sector is creating meaningful employment opportunities across healthcare, wellness, education and allied services. Its expansion is not only strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem but also opening new avenues for entrepreneurship, skill development and women's participation in the workforce," Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.





According to the report, more than one million livelihoods are concentrated in local and standalone clinics, demonstrating the sector's extensive employment footprint across urban and rural areas.





Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "The expansion of organised Ayush services, supported by quality standards, skilling, digital infrastructure and stronger institutional networks, can significantly enhance both the scale and quality of employment. Greater participation of women in organised Ayush establishments also demonstrates the sector's potential to contribute to inclusive economic growth."





Standalone clinics remain the largest revenue-generating segment, contributing an estimated USD 16.21 billion, or 43.9 per cent of the sector's revenue, while day-care centres account for another USD 10.13 billion, according to the report.





Together, they contribute more than 70 per cent of the sector's revenue. Ayurveda remains the largest individual system, accounting for USD 17.73 billion, or around 48 per cent of total Ayush services revenue.





The wellness segment is witnessing particularly strong growth, recording a 21.29 per cent CAGR; meanwhile, Yoga centres registered around 75 per cent revenue growth over two years, reflecting rising demand for preventive health and wellness services.





The sector is also gaining traction in Medical Value Travel (MVT), generating an estimated USD 1.77 billion in FY2024-25.





International patients, though accounting for around 5 per cent of patient volumes, contribute approximately 15-25 per cent of hospital segment revenue, with therapeutic programmes typically involving stays of 5 to 11 days.





The assessment projects the Ayush services sector to expand from USD 36.92 billion in FY2024-25 to between USD 216-USD 318 billion by 2047, creating significant opportunities for employment across healthcare delivery, wellness, education, medical travel, research, digital health and allied services.





With its expanding economic base and large employment footprint, the Ayush services sector is positioned to make a growing contribution to employment generation, women's economic participation and India's broader development journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047, officials said.