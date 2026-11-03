Chhattisgarh eyes Rs 5.6 lakh crore energy investment, 15k MW green power by 2030: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh seeks Rs 5.60 lakh crore investment in its energy sector over the next five years and set a target to boost its green energy capacity to 15,000 MW by 2030, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.





Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here, Sai invited investors and industry leaders to participate in the state's energy growth, an official statement said.





Of the proposed investment, Rs 1.33 lakh crore is earmarked for renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 23,923 MW, and around Rs 3.27 lakh crore is envisaged for expanding thermal power generation capacity, the statement said.





The state aims to increase the share of green energy in its overall electricity demand from the current 15 per cent to over 45 per cent by 2030.





Sai said Chhattisgarh would contribute to India's target of generating 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.





Highlighting investment opportunities in energy storage, the chief minister said 10 pumped-storage hydroelectric projects with a combined capacity of 12,300 MW have been identified, involving a proposed investment of around Rs 65,000 crore.





The state also plans to install battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 10,000 MWh over the next two years. A 40 MW/120 MWh battery storage system linked to a 100 MW solar project is already operational in Rajnandgaon.





The statement said around 1.26 lakh solar power units have been installed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and 1.66 lakh solar-powered irrigation pumps are being used across nearly 1.94 lakh hectares.





Eight compressed biogas plants with a combined capacity of 80 metric tonnes are also planned at an estimated investment of Rs 800 crore.





The state has further envisaged investments of around Rs 1.60 lakh crore in energy projects, including nuclear power plants with a proposed capacity of 4,200 MW.





Sai visited the Chhattisgarh pavilion and interacted with investors and industry representatives during the summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.