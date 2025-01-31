CHRO movements of the month: Appointments and transitions in January

Adani, Infosys, Walmart, and JPMorgan Chase are some of the prominent organisations that appointed new chief human resources officers in January.

Adani, Infosys, Walmart, and JPMorgan Chase are some of the prominent organisations that appointed new chief human resources officers in January. With these appointments and transitions, organisations are shaping talent strategies and workforce transformation. Here’s a look at the HR power moves making waves this month:

Subhasis Mishra: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has onboarded Subhasis Mishra as Vice President-Human resources, effective January. In this role, he leads a team of HR Business Partners to develop and execute HR strategies for organizations partnering with business leaders in India & globally.

Amitabh Mishra: Adani Power

An Indian multinational power and energy company, a subsidiary of Adani Group has onboarded Amitabh Mishra as the new Chief Human Resources Officer. Mishra who assumed the role on January 30, has succeeded Sanjay Argade, who will be transitioning to a new role within the Adani portfolio, Adani Power said in an exchange filing.

Shruti Tewari: JP Morgan Chase

US-based financial services firm JPMorgan Chase has announced the appointment of Shruti Tewari as its new Executive Director - HR and Employee Experience, effective January.

Ajay Tiwari: Lupin Manufacturing Solutions

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), has announced the appointment of Ajay Tiwari as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Indu Kapoor: Infosys

Infosys has announced the appointment of Indu Kapoor as the new Head of Human Resources for its Consulting Business. In this role, Kapoor will oversee key HR initiatives aimed at enhancing workforce performance and aligning talent management strategies with the consulting division’s goals.

Priya Cherian: Walmart IDC

Walmart IDC has announced the appointment of Priya Cherian as the new Head of HR, effective January. In her new role, Priya will lead the people team in India, focusing on fostering career growth, prioritising well-being, and enhancing a sense of belonging for associates, all supported by cutting-edge digital tools.

Nimesh Mathur: Curefit Healthcare

Curefit Healthcare (cult.fit) has appointed Nimesh Mathur as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Mathur will oversee all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, capability development, performance management, and fostering a progressive organisational culture.

Pranav Kumar: Tata Motors

Tata Motors-Jamshedpur announced the appointment of Pranav Kumar as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A Tata Group veteran, Pranav has been with the company since 2008, most recently leading HR operations for heavy commercial vehicles in Pune, overseeing 20,000+ employees and driving HR, employee relations (ER), skill development, and sustainability initiatives.

Carol Surface: HP

HP Inc. announced the appointment of Carol Surface as Chief People Officer, starting March 24. Most recently with Apple, Carol stepped down just 20 months after her appointment to the role. Carol will succeed Kristen Ludgate who announced her retirement last year after an impactful four-year tenure leading the People Organization.

Raj Tanwar: AlonOS

AlonOS, a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, has announced the appointment of Raj Tanwar as chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Sudhir Sharma: Adani Group

Adani Group has appointed Sudhir Sharma as head of talent acquisition, Group HR, effective January. Bringing close to three decades of experience, Sudhir has joined Adani Group from Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he was responsible for the entire recruitment to onboarding cycle for two legal entities (KMBL / KMPL).

Tanvi Choksi: Mahindra Holidays and Resorts

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India has announced the appointment of Tanvi Choksi as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective January. Bringing over two decades of expertise, Tanvi joins Mahindra Holidays from JLL, where she spearheaded people strategy for the Asia Pacific region. At JLL, she focused on Markets and Capital Markets Business Lines across a workforce of 43,000 employees.

Amit Chincholikar: Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group has appointed Amit Chincholikar as the Group President – Human Resources, effective January 2. He succeeds Amanppreet Singh Bhatia, who has moved on after completing five successful years with the Group.

Hemlata Goel: Geisecke & Devrient India Private Limited

Geisecke & Devrient India Private Limited appointed Hemlata Goel as Head of HR -India. She joined the organization from Whirlpool Corporation where she worked as a Director-HR (Asia Operations and Global Back Office).

Nisha Samuel: Legrand India

Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, announced the appointment of Nisha Samuel as Vice President – Human Resources. In her new role, Nisha leads the company’s HR strategy and initiatives, driving the Group’s commitment to building a high-performing, value-based organisational culture.

Nageshwar PB: Casagrand Builder

Casagrand Builder appointed Nageshwar PB as its Group Chief Human Officer (CHRO). An experienced HR professional, Nageshwar joined Casagrand Builder from Runwal where he worked as Group CHRO for close to two years.