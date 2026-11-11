Cognizant commits over 25,000 professionals to Anthropic's Claude delivery

Cognizant on Tuesday announced the formation of the 'Claude Frontier Capability Group', with more than 25,000 professionals focused on delivering Claude for clients.





The group is focused on execution excellence, transformation and client success, with the scale to take AI from pilot to production across enterprises' core operations, the Nasdaq-listed IT company said.





Enterprises have access to frontier AI capability, but continue to face challenges in delivering value to business.





Cognizant has built Claude skills throughout its workforce, with more than 44,000 associates in business units and corporate functions already trained or certified on Claude, referring to the AI assistant built by Anthropic.





"Cognizant’s new Claude Frontier Capability Group brings more than 25,000 professionals together in a dedicated global Claude delivery organisation," the release said, adding that it will drive Claude-powered systems inside client businesses.





The company is also introducing a managed services model for Claude. Under the model, Cognizant manages the operation of Claude-powered systems in production on clients’ behalf, so they can focus on the business results it makes possible.





The managed services model supports the operation of Claude in production for clients, combining dedicated talent, licensed access to Claude and Cognizant’s own IP, including its AI Delivery Operating System. The model gives clients more predictable AI spend and runs every engagement within enterprise-grade security and governance controls, customised to each client’s connectivity, architecture and risk requirements.





Both initiatives draw on Cognizant’s Frontier workforce model, through which it is developing Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators credentialed directly by frontier-model companies.





Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, said clients want a partner who will take responsibility for delivery once AI is running inside their business.





"We are putting more than 25,000 of our people on Claude and taking on the job of running it for clients through managed services. That is a significant bet on Claude, and on what enterprises can achieve with it in their core operations," he said.





Every enterprise is racing to bring AI into its organisation, but the people with the skills to make it work inside a real business have become the hardest talent to find, Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic said.





"Cognizant is working to address that gap, committing more than 25,000 people to help their customers put Claude to work across their businesses," Smith noted.