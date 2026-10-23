Cognizant to acquire Australia's DyFlex Solutions to boost SAP, AI capabilities

IT major Cognizant on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Australia-headquartered DyFlex Solutions, a SAP services provider, as it looks to strengthen its AI-led enterprise transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand.





The proposed acquisition is expected to combine DyFlex's SAP advisory, implementation and managed services expertise with Cognizant's AI platforms, industry experience and global delivery capabilities, the company said in a statement.





Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.





Founded in 2011, DyFlex is a SAP Platinum Partner with over 300 employees and operations in the region (Australia and New Zealand), along with a delivery presence in the Philippines.





It specialises in SAP transformation, including AI-led process advisory, across finance, digital supply chain, asset maintenance, human capital management, data and analytics.





The proposed transaction is expected to strengthen Cognizant's enterprise platform, AI and SAP capabilities in the region, and its domain expertise in mining and resources, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and logistics, the release said.





Following the completion of the transaction, Cognizant plans to combine DyFlex's regional expertise and proprietary delivery tools with its AI platforms, including Neuro AI Enterprise Core, the Cognizant SAP Agentic AI Platform and its Frontier offerings.





"Together, the companies aim to help clients in Australia and New Zealand move beyond isolated AI experiments to production-ready AI and agentic systems across their SAP environments, driving towards the Autonomous Enterprise," the release said.





DyFlex brings deep SAP consulting capabilities that are key to re-imagining SaaS, modernising clients' business landscapes and driving operational performance, Roshan Subudhi, Senior Vice President and Head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms at Cognizant, said.





The proposed acquisition would bring together DyFlex's SAP expertise with Cognizant's AI capabilities and global delivery scale, helping clients derive greater value from AI across their businesses, Subudhi added.





DyFlex Chief Executive Officer Evan Mantis said joining Cognizant would be an "exciting next chapter" for clients and colleagues.





"Our clients would continue to work with the people and expertise they trust, backed by Cognizant's global reach, industry experience and AI capabilities to help them go further, faster," Mantis added.





The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.





Cognizant and DyFlex will continue to operate as separate businesses until the deal is completed.