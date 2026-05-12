ColdStar Logistics grows workforce 7x in three years

The temperature-controlled logistics company has expanded its workforce from 427 employees in FY22 to 3,111 employees in FY25, reflecting the scale at which cold chain operations are growing across the country.





With the rise of quick commerce and e-commerce in India is creating a ripple effect across the logistics sector, and ColdStar Logistics is among the companies seeing that change first-hand.





Behind the numbers is a wider shift in consumer behaviour. Faster deliveries, growing demand for fresh and frozen products, and the expansion of q-commerce platforms have pushed logistics companies to strengthen their warehousing and distribution capabilities at speed.





What was once a relatively lean operation has now evolved into a large network supporting deliveries across more than 200 cities.





Over the last three years, ColdStar has expanded its operations in key markets such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai. The company has also invested in multi-temperature warehousing, technology-enabled inventory systems and infrastructure designed to handle increasing order volumes.





One of the more noticeable changes during this period has been the growth in women employees within the organisation. In FY22, the company had just nine women employees. That number has now increased to 386.





ColdStar was founded by Shagun Kapur Gogia, Managing Director and founder of Tuscan Ventures, who has led the company’s expansion and growth strategy.





Speaking about the company’s hiring growth, Sameer Varma, Executive Director, ColdStar Logistics, said, “Our growth journey is a reflection of both market opportunity and our strong execution capabilities. Scaling from 400 to over 3,000 people has meant building teams that can handle that intensity while still delivering consistency. As we expand our network across India, we are equally focused on building an inclusive and future-ready workforce.”





The company said frontline and vendor-led hiring now forms a significant part of its workforce, as logistics operations increasingly rely on flexible staffing models to manage changing demand patterns.





ColdStar is also planning to strengthen its onboarding and training programmes in the coming months, with a focus on workforce productivity, retention and better management of vendor and contract staff.





As competition in India’s supply chain and fulfilment space intensifies, companies are not only racing to expand infrastructure but also investing heavily in the people needed to keep those operations moving efficiently.