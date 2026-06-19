Dow starts workforce reductions in Midland amid 4,500 global job cuts

Dow has started notifying employees in Midland, Michigan, of layoffs as part of a sweeping global workforce reduction tied to its “Transform to Outperform” restructuring programme, marking one of the most significant workforce reshaping efforts in the company’s recent history.





The chemicals giant confirmed that affected employees are being informed as the company moves forward with plans announced earlier this year to eliminate approximately 4,500 positions worldwide, around 13% of its global workforce of 34,600 employees.





“In January 2026, Dow initiated Transform to Outperform, an enterprise-wide effort to drive growth and productivity by simplifying its operating model, streamlining processes, resetting its cost structure and improving how it serves customers,”





Rachel Schikorra, Dow’s Director of Corporate Communications, said in a statement. “As part of this effort, the company announced a global reduction of approximately 4,500 Dow roles and has begun notifying affected employees.”





While employees in Midland have begun sharing details of job losses on social media, Dow has declined to disclose the number of workers impacted at individual locations.





“Out of respect for our people, we are not providing site-specific details and are focused on communicating directly with impacted employees,” Schikorra added.





The layoffs are part of a broader transformation initiative aimed at generating at least $2 billion in additional near-term earnings. Dow has indicated that the programme will streamline operations, simplify business processes, and leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve productivity and operational efficiency.





The restructuring extends beyond workforce reductions. Dow has already announced plans to close several European operations, including an ethylene cracker facility in Germany and a siloxanes plant in the United Kingdom. In the United States, reports indicate that more than 100 employees were laid off earlier this month at the company’s Seadrift manufacturing site in Texas.





The company expects to incur between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in one-time restructuring charges, including an estimated $600 million to $800 million in severance-related costs.





The workforce reductions coincide with a major leadership transition at Dow. In April, the company appointed Karen S. Carter as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Carter, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jim Fitterling, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.





The succession follows a multi-year leadership planning process and is being positioned as a move to ensure continuity as the company advances its transformation agenda.





Carter brings more than three decades of experience at Dow and has most recently overseen enterprise-wide operations. She previously led the company’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics business, Dow’s largest segment, where she was credited with driving growth through capacity expansion, asset optimisation, and sustainability-focused initiatives.





Despite the ongoing restructuring, Carter has sought to reassure stakeholders about Midland’s importance to the company.





Speaking during an interview at the Dow Championship earlier this month, she reaffirmed Dow’s commitment to maintaining its headquarters in the city.





“Midland has been our home for more than a century,” Carter said. “While we operate in a lot of places — 30 countries around the world — this is where our headquarters is. And this is the center of the company for us, and we have full intention for that to continue to be.”





The layoffs underscore the challenges facing global manufacturing and chemicals companies as they navigate economic uncertainty, rising cost pressures, sustainability demands, and technological disruption. For Dow, the coming months will test whether cost discipline, digital transformation, and leadership continuity can translate into stronger earnings and renewed growth while managing the human impact of one of its largest workforce reductions in years.