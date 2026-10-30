Glance forays into PC segment in collaboration of Lenovo, Motorola

AI agentic e-commerce platform Glance has entered the personal computing segment in collaboration with Lenovo and Motorola, the company said on Thursday.





Jio Platforms and Google-backed Glance will integrate its agentic commerce platform into Lenovo's personal AI system, Qira, which is available on both Lenovo and Motorola devices.





"Our collaboration with Lenovo brings Glance's shopping intelligence into Lenovo Qira and Motorola Qira, helping people move from an idea to products and styles that feel right for them. Expanding to PCs for the first time is an important step toward making personal, intelligent shopping available across the devices people use every day," InMobi and Glance Founder and CEO, Naveen Tewari, said in a statement.





Glance uses devices' idle screens to display e-commerce content. The firm's e-commerce platform will come on Lenovo PCs and tablets through Lenovo Qira and on supported Motorola smartphones through Motorola Qira.





Glance platform claims to support product discovery, styling and shoppable recommendations, drawing on real-time inventory from more than 400 brands and 15 million products.





"The strategic collaboration with Lenovo expands Glance's distribution beyond its existing mobile and connected television presence. Building on its relationships with Motorola and other Android brands, Glance will reach PC users for the first time," the statement said.