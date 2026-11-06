Global tech partnerships, resilient supply chains essential for India semicon: Meity official

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is gaining from the availability of a skilled talent pool and government schemes, but global technology partnerships and a resilient supply chain are a must for its growth, a senior Electronics and IT ministry official said at an industry event on Thursday.





India Semiconductor Mission CEO Amitesh Kumar Sinha said that the government has approved 12 chip manufacturing projects, out of which five of them have already begun commercial production, as per a statement issued by the industry body International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG).





“India's semiconductor strategy is moving from policy design to ecosystem development, with early manufacturing projects already underway. India's market, talent pool and government incentives are important advantages, but global technology partnerships and resilient supply chains will be essential,” Sinha said at a first industry event organised by ISIG in India.





ISIG aims to push investment in the space of advanced packaging technologies in India as well as quantum computing technologies.





Talking about the government's Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0, Sinha said that the programme is about building the broader ecosystem, including design companies, materials, chemicals, gases and equipment, alongside manufacturing, research and development and talent.





During the summit, ISIG also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar for strategic cooperation in developing the state's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.