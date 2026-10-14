Green card programme action: Wipro says no material business impact; 80% of US staff locally hired

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it does not anticipate any material business impact from the US' action on the key green card programme.





The US recently suspended eight IT firms, including Wipro, Microsoft, TCS, Infosys and HCLTech, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.





In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday, Wipro emphasised that the move relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is distinct from broader skilled talent mobility programmes such as the H-1B visa.





"The recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor regarding the suspension of new PERM applications for certain companies, relates to a specific permanent residency pathway and is distinct from broader skilled talent mobility programmes such as the H-1B Visa. We don't anticipate any material business impact from this announcement," Wipro said in the filing.





The company further said it has pursued a deliberate localisation strategy in the US over the years, with more than 80 per cent of its workforce in the country locally hired.





The company said it remains committed to investing in local talent and complying with all applicable US laws and regulations. Wipro also said it will ensure business continuity for its clients.





"We remain committed to investing in local talent, complying with all applicable US laws and regulations, and ensuring business continuity for our clients," the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm said.





A Permanent Labor Certification or PERM certification issued by the US Department of Labor is the initial requirement for employers seeking to hire foreign workers permanently and serves as the primary gateway towards obtaining an employment-based green card.





It is pertinent to mention that Wipro's peers - which were also hit by the suspension - have struck a similar tone.





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it does not expect the US action on green-card programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements, as India's largest IT services company cited its single-digit applications under the programme over the past two years and focus on hiring local talent.





India's second-largest IT services company Infosys too had said it expects no material impact on operations. HCLTech said it had filed very few such applications in recent years and does not expect any material impact on its workforce plans or client engagements.





Industry body Nasscom said immigration and skilled talent mobility are "two distinct issues" that should not be viewed through the same lens.





In a statement, Nasscom had said the decision affects a specific immigration pathway, but that it has consistently maintained the two issues should be kept apart.