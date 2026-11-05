India on track to achieve 500 GW RE target by 2030, to add 300 GW more after that: Pralhad Joshi

New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that India is on track to achieve the 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030, and another 300 GW will be added after that, as mandated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Earlier on Monday, Modi, in his inaugural speech at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026, had said, "Now, in the coming 10-11 years, our effort will be to add 500 GW of new non-fossil capacity. This target is somewhat difficult, but I have faith in the capabilities of our country. And therefore, I say - we will do it."





This is significant given India's ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and the nation has already achieved 310 GW of RE capacity.





Talking to PTI in an interview, Joshi said, "We are going to achieve 500 GW (by 2030); that is already there. And Prime Minister has given an additional target of 300GW, additionally after 2030, so that also we will plan."





He further stated that there is no question about achieving the target but about the transmission lines for the newly added RE capacity.





"For that, the Cabinet has given its approval for Green Energy Corridor, which will add to our capacity in coordination with the state and the power ministry," he said.





About the target, he said, "We are on track; I do not see any problem."





Talking about the challenges regarding the faster adoption of renewable energy, Joshi said, "Transmission is taking time... the transmission line takes more than 3 years, 4 years, 5 years up to ... that is the problem we are trying to (tackle that)."





About the rooftop solar scheme, he stated that now it is six days for every lakh (installations) and in the coming days "we want to make it 5 days, 4 days, so that is the speed we want to achieve".





Asked about delays in payment to renewable energy firms, he said some states pay on time, while others do not.





He said there is a provision: if they do not pay on time, they have to pay interest and penalties; these provisions are in place, so they cannot escape easily.





About the Cabinet decision on the viability gap funding scheme of Rs 14,500 crore for battery energy storage system, he said, "It is for pump storage and battery storage through renewable energy. It is a very good move, and it supports even renewable energy because there is excess electricity generation during the daytime.