Days after resigning as Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang on Tuesday said he would be honoured to return to the post if the chipmaker’s board decides it is in the best interest of the company, while admitting to “serious mistakes” in his personal life.





“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a post on X.





Since his departure, Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners and customers have called for his return as the CEO, and many continue to reach out to him directly, he said.





“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret,” Huang said, adding that he owns his mistakes completely and is committed to cooperating with the board’s independent investigation.





This is Huang’s first public statement since he resigned.





Huang, who co-founded Nvidia, said he came to the United States 53 years ago and that the company has been his life's work.





“Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love Nvidia,” he said.





Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had earlier signed an open letter calling for Huang’s reinstatement, reposted the statement on X.





As of late Tuesday evening, more than 1.93 lakh people, including tech leaders and over 9,750 who say they are current Nvidia employees, have signed an open letter asking the chipmaker's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as the CEO.





Listed among the signatories are Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president and CEO Garry Tan, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen and former Uber chief Travis Kalanick, according to the website standwithjensen.com, which hosts the open letter.





Nvidia’s board announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board with immediate effect after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns. It said chief financial officer Colette Kress would serve as the interim CEO.





Days earlier, the board had opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.