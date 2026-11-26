The Karnataka government is evaluating the feasibility of setting up India's first sustainable data centre along the coast of Mangaluru, Electronics, IT-BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.





Kharge inspected an identified 49-acre land parcel near the Tannirbhavi Blue Flag beach here.





Speaking to reporters after the site visit, the minister said permanent construction is permissible on approximately 20 acres of the plot under existing Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.





"We are exploring whether the country's first sustainable data centre can be established at Tannirbhavi. A white paper detailing permitted activities and required basic infrastructure will be prepared in consultation with the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner and the Zilla Panchayat CEO to facilitate private sector participation," Kharge said.





The initiative aligns with the 'Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026-31, which the State Cabinet approved during its meeting in Mangaluru on September 18.





Kharge noted that the state scrapped its earlier policy to introduce a sustainable framework, claimed to be the first of its kind in India that mandates minimal water and energy consumption to prevent adverse environmental impacts amid rising AI-driven infrastructure demands.





Highlighting plans to expand the IT footprint beyond Bengaluru, Kharge said a blueprint integrating Mangaluru, Manipal, and Udupi has been drafted. The coastal belt currently records Rs 5,000 crore in IT exports, and companies are showing interest in setting up Nano Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the region, he added.