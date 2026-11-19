LT Foods, the home-grown FMCG company, which owns basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal, on Wednesday said it will acquire US-based packaged foods company MK Foods Holdings Inc for an enterprise value of USD 5.8 million (around Rs 54.2 crore).





The company said its US subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in MK Foods Holdings Inc, which owns the premium Indian-inspired food brand Maya Kaimal.





The transaction, being undertaken through LT Foods Americas Inc, is expected to be completed within three months, subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.





MK Foods Holdings, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maya Kaimal Foods LLC, offers a range of premium Indian-inspired packaged food products, including shelf-stable sauces, ready-to-eat curries and rice products.





"Its brand, Maya Kaimal, is a leading brand among mainstream consumers, with a strong presence in the premium Indian-inspired foods category," it said.





It reported USD 17.9 million revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared with USD 15.5 million in 2025.





"The acquisition represents an important strategic step in LT Foods' journey to further strengthen its Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Heat (RTE, RTC and RTH) portfolio," it said.





Commenting on the development, Managing Director & CEO Ashwani Arora said this acquisition is a strategic step in further strengthening our consumer foods platform in the US.





"The US remains a strategically important growth market for LT Foods. Our focus now is on leveraging the combined strengths of both businesses to create scale, widen distribution and unlock meaningful cross-category opportunities," he added.