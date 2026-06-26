Meesho CHRO Ashish Kumar Singh resigns after nearly six years

Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Ashish Kumar Singh has stepped down after nearly six years with the e-commerce company, marking the second senior leadership exit at the company in recent months.





In a regulatory filing, Meesho said Singh tendered his resignation on June 25, 2026. The company did not disclose the reason for his departure or announce an immediate successor.





Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey said Singh will remain with the company during the transition period and will help identify and onboard the next CHRO to ensure a smooth leadership handover.





Singh joined Meesho in December 2020, when the company was rapidly expanding its social commerce business. During his tenure, he played a key role in scaling the company's people strategy as Meesho evolved from a high-growth startup into a publicly listed e-commerce platform serving hundreds of millions of customers across India.





Announcing his departure in a LinkedIn post, Singh described the move as a "natural inflection point" following Meesho's public listing.





"Six years ago I joined Meesho—a startup with a bold bet that social commerce could unlock e-commerce for Bharat. Today, as I close this chapter, it's a large, publicly listed company that has touched hundreds of millions of lives across India," he wrote.





Reflecting on his experience, Singh highlighted three key lessons from his tenure: maintaining a relentless focus on solving customer problems, building high talent density by empowering exceptional teams, and creating trust through an employee-centric HR function rather than process-driven practices.





He also thanked CEO Vidit Aatrey, co-founder Sanjeev Barnwal, the leadership team, and Meesho's HR organisation for their trust and collaboration over the years.





"I'll be here through a full transition and personally involved in finding the right next leader for this function," Singh said, adding that he plans to take a short break to focus on reading, fitness and professional conversations before pursuing his next opportunity.





Before joining Meesho, Singh served as CHRO at Medlife and held several senior HR leadership positions at Myntra, where he led compensation, talent management, HR operations and business partnering during a period of rapid organisational growth. Earlier in his career, he worked at Adobe, Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt, gaining experience across technology, consumer goods and manufacturing sectors.





An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Singh holds a postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI Jamshedpur.





His departure comes as Meesho continues to strengthen its leadership team following its transition into a publicly listed company.