Mivi inaugurates Rs 200 crore manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Mivi has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, backed by a Rs 200 crore investment through Avishakaran Industries.





The facility has a monthly production capacity of 5 lakh earbuds and 75,000 soundbars. The company employs around 2,500 people at its Hyderabad facility.





Mivi, which has built its presence in personal and home audio products, recently entered the smartphone segment with the launch of Mivi One 5G. The company aims to expand its portfolio across smartphones and other consumer electronics categories.





The investment aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and support the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





"The inauguration of this facility marks an important milestone as we complete ten years of building in India. We have always believed in developing products and capabilities here, with Indian consumers at the centre," Mivi Co-founder Midhula Devabhaktuni said.