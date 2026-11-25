National Australia Bank (NAB) chief executive Andrew Irvine has addressed allegations of a toxic workplace circulating on Instagram, acknowledging the distress caused to employees and their families as the bank faces scrutiny over its leadership and workplace culture.





According to HRD Australia, the Instagram account, operated by former NAB leadership consultant Daniela LoCastro, has attracted more tha​n 19,000 followers and has been publishing anonymous submissions from individuals claiming to be current and former employees.





The posts contain allegations involving senior executives and managers, including claims of inappropriate conduct, infidelity, drug use and concerns over internal reporting channels. These allegations have not been independently verified.





The controversy has prompted Irvine to intervene, writing to employees to acknowledge the impact of the posts and outline the bank's response.





NAB CEO responds to Instagram allegations





In his email to employees, Irvine said the allegations circulating online had affected people across the organisation, including former colleagues, business partners and their families.





"This ... extends to colleagues throughout the bank, former colleagues, partners and even their children. We know many people are experiencing hurt and distress from these posts, and this is extremely disappointing," he wrote.





The CEO said NAB was providing specialised support to those affected while seeking to protect current and former employees from further damaging posts.





"We're focused on caring for them, including providing specialised support. At the same time we are seeking to protect current and former NAB colleagues from further unfair and damaging posts of this kind."





According to reports by the Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald, NAB had approached Meta, Instagram's parent company, requesting that the account be taken down. However, Meta reportedly declined the request.





Responding to the matter, Meta said Instagram allows users to express opinions, including views that others may disagree with, while maintaining safeguards against bullying and harassment.





Irvine also said the bank had offered to meet LoCastro, who left NAB in 2019, to hear her concerns directly. However, LoCastro subsequently questioned the CEO's approach in an Instagram post, saying there had been no direct call from him.





Anonymous submissions raise questions over workplace culture





The Instagram account has published submissions addressing several aspects of NAB's workplace practices, including contracting arrangements, internal reporting channels and management decisions.





One individual claiming to be a former contractor alleged that he had been led to expect a permanent position before being told that project roles would be sourced from India.





"I was contractor at NAB a few years back and was dangled the carrot of a good permanent role if I finished the project etc to only then be spat out and told all project roles were to be sourced out of India," one post reads.





Another submission alleged that bankers had faced pressure to approve lending outside the bank's established risk appetite.





The posts have also raised concerns about the effectiveness of internal reporting mechanisms, with one submission alleging that employee feedback was met with blame, intimidation and the singling out of individuals.





Addressing the distinction between raising workplace concerns and circulating allegations online, Irvine encouraged employees to use formal channels to report potential wrongdoing.





"Speaking up about concerns and possible wrongdoing is not the same as online content that contains untrue, unverified and potentially harmful allegations about individuals," Irvine said.





He added that employees should be able to challenge decisions while maintaining respect for colleagues.

"We should be able to disagree, challenge and raise concerns while still treating each other with respect."





Workplace scrutiny grows as NAB prepares 2,500 job cuts





The Instagram controversy comes as NAB undertakes a major organisational restructuring that is expected to eliminate 2,500 positions by mid-2027 as part of its cost-reduction efforts.





The restructuring has affected thousands of employees, with at least 3,200 reportedly asked to reapply for a reduced number of roles under the bank's new organisational structure. NAB's technology and AI teams are expected to account for the largest share of redundancies, with approximately 1,200 positions set to be eliminated.





The bank has also faced criticism over its handling of redundancy communications. On 23 November, an automated email mistakenly informed employees that they were being made redundant before they had received formal communication from management.





NAB subsequently apologised for the incident, which prompted employees to express frustration on the company's internal Microsoft Viva Engage platform over the way job losses were being communicated.





Earlier this month, the bank also faced backlash over its pre-Christmas redundancy schedule and agreed to retain most departing employees until the end of January following public scrutiny.





Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Irvine acknowledged the difficulty of the planned workforce reduction.

"In my professional career, letting go of 2500 people is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," he said.





The latest developments add to the scrutiny surrounding NAB's leadership communication, employee confidence and workplace culture as the bank navigates a significant workforce transition.