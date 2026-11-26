Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata on Wednesday sought items suggested by him to be taken up ahead of the rest of the issues at the upcoming board meeting of Tata Sons on November 30.

In a fresh letter to Tata Sons' company secretary, Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel raised a slew of issues beyond the order of discussions and reiterated some earlier demands.





In the four-page letter, Noel is said to have cited Article 121B of the company's articles of association (AoA), under which a director's notice has to be taken up before other resolutions, and reminded that he had written on October 26, raising a variety of issues.





He called for discussions on matters raised in the communication one month back, including the alleged conflict of interest because of the dealings between Venu Srinivasan-led TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, in which Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's family has an interest.





Noel, who chairs Tata Trusts, which own over two-thirds of Tata Sons, the holding company of the country's largest corporate grouping, has also reminded that his letters had flagged other issues like RBI's communication dated September 11 and proposals for reorganisation of Tata Sons to avoid listing and the funding request by the liquidity-starved Shapoorji Pallonji, which owns over 18 per cent of Tata Sons.





In the letter sent on Wednesday, Noel said his points are sixth on the agenda, and discussions on the matters he flagged have not been given priority. He has sought a revision of the agenda and a confirmation that his matters will be taken up first as per the AoA.





Noel says a discussion on how to comply with the RBI communications is necessary before deciding on related actions.





Emails sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not elicit a response.





In the letter, Noel makes it clear that the latest communication must not be treated as acceptance of the validity of the resolution said to have been passed at the 17th September board meeting, and he reiterated his opposition to the resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran.





He has also sought the minutes in the form in which they were entered, together with a statement showing how each revision he sought on 8 October 2026 was dealt with.





Noel, who has not been successful in securing the September 17 board meeting's audio-video recording, has specifically sought that the upcoming meeting be recorded and that the data be shared with directors later if sought.