Phenom strengthens hiring science with Plum acquisition

Phenom today announced the acquisition of Plum, a pioneer in psychometric-based talent assessments that validate the durable skills AI cannot manufacture and resumes cannot verify. This follows the acquisition of Be Applied, completing a full-spectrum assessment stack that validates cognitive, behavioural, and situational capabilities across every candidate and role at enterprise scale.

Phenom's AI agents will turn what used to take weeks into hours, scaling validated behavioural assessments across every open role and cutting the risk of bad hires, the company said.





“AI is making general intelligence a commodity, and human skills have never mattered more; yet hiring still relies on gut feelings to assess them,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “By bringing Plum’s psychometric science and models together with our skills ontologies and agentic workflows, we’re enabling every enterprise to scale behavioural assessments that predict employee performance for every role, in every market,” Bayireddi further said.





The acquisition comes as enterprise hiring faces pressure on two fronts: the collapse of resumes as a reliable signal of candidate potential, and the inability of legacy assessment tools to consistently scale behavioural insights across roles, markets, and hiring volumes. By 2028, one in four job candidate profiles worldwide will be fake, according to Gartner. At the same time, the cost of a single bad hire averages at least 30% of the employee’s first-year salary, before accounting for lost productivity, manager time, and team impact.





According to the company, the combination of Plum’s science with Phenom’s Hypercell framework and automation capabilities will enable enterprises to address the challenges of synthetic talent by rapidly scaling comprehensive skills validation across emerging and transforming roles.





“Plum was built on the belief that every person has untapped potential, and organisations deserve the science to find it,” said Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and co-founder of Plum. “Joining Phenom brings that science to every hiring team, every career decision, and every industry around the world. Performance depends on fit, not pedigree. Together, we’re giving organisations the ability to hire with precision, surface overlooked talent and build teams based on how people actually think and perform.”





Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.