Protectt.ai picks up majority stake in AIShield

AI-native cybersecurity firm Protectt.ai Labs Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic investment to accelerate the growth of AIShield, an AI security platform incubated within Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).





Protectt.ai has invested through a primary issuance of shares and a secondary purchase from existing investors, becoming the majority shareholder, according to a release.

AIShield will operate as an independent company, AI Shield Private Limited (AISW), under Protectt.ai.





"AIShield, incubated at Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), transitions into an independent company with Protectt.ai as majority shareholder, combining AI security and mobile application security capabilities," the release said.





The release did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.





The new capital will support AIShield's research and development, global scale-up and development of sovereign AI security capabilities, the release said.





The partnership combines Protectt.ai's expertise in mobile application security and its presence across regulated industries with AIShield's engineering capabilities and innovation ecosystem.





As AI becomes embedded in critical business processes, enterprises, particularly in regulated sectors, are placing greater emphasis on the security, governance and control of their AI environments, the release said.





The tie-up aims to meet this need by pairing AIShield's AI security capabilities with Protectt.ai's mobile security platform and customer relationships.





AIShield was incubated to address the security requirements emerging from enterprises adopting AI and machine learning.





Its platform supports AI security from development through production, combining AI security assessment and red teaming with runtime protection and safety guardrails.





AIShield's capabilities address AI-specific cyber risks, including prompt injection and AI application vulnerabilities.





The company has more than 40 patent filings and serves customers across Europe and the Middle East.